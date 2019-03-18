Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,978,776 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.72 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In other news, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $50,476.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,106 shares of company stock worth $1,783,892. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

