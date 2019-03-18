Jaguar Mining (JAG) Stock Price Down 10%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 290,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 94,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.20.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

