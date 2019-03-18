Jayshree Ullal Sells 198 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.97, for a total transaction of $58,008.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,502 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.83, for a total transaction of $732,660.66.

On Friday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 32,394 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total transaction of $9,283,472.52.

On Monday, March 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $9,602,201.70.

NYSE:ANET opened at $296.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.48. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

