Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,354 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after buying an additional 359,949 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 60,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 194,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

