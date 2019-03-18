Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target to $357.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $335.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Nomura set a $305.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $338.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $199.15 and a twelve month high of $345.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.