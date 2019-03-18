Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Everi in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVRI. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $670.15 million, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Everi by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Everi by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Everi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Everi by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Everi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.