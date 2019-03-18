John J. Lupica Sells 17,879 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB) Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CB opened at $136.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Chubb from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

