John Lenander Sells 6,818 Shares of Flowserve Corp (FLS) Stock

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $986.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Flowserve from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,561,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,529,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,295,000 after purchasing an additional 231,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 134,350 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,750,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,672,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/john-lenander-sells-6818-shares-of-flowserve-corp-fls-stock.html.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.