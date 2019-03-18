Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,424 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.29% of Johnson Controls International worth $78,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 386.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,299.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.31. 955,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,177. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

