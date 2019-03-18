Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,328 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $74,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 154,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $137.60 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.81.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

