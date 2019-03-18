Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,892,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,935,000 after buying an additional 435,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,921,000 after buying an additional 1,352,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,824,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,956,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,342,000 after buying an additional 158,426 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $137.60 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/johnson-johnson-jnj-shares-bought-by-burleson-company-llc.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.