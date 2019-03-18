K12 Inc. (LRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

LRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of K12 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of K12 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $124,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,816.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of K12 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,688,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in K12 by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in K12 by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

K12, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

