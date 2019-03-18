KekCoin Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. KekCoin has a total market cap of $185,661.00 and $17.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027638 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00062060 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00037060 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.03737719 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010059 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

