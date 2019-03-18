Kent Daryl Rigdon Sells 1,538 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $30,898.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,219. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

