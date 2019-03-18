Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (MT)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.53 ($37.82).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.