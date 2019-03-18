KeyCorp Weighs in on Pivotal Software’s Q1 2021 Earnings (PVTL)

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Pivotal Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pivotal Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVTL opened at $21.52 on Monday. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Scott Yara sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $823,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,949 shares of company stock worth $3,549,191 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

