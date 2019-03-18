Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Position Cut by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $223,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

KFRC opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 9,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $279,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $69,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,571 shares in the company, valued at $826,509.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,264 shares of company stock worth $4,650,151 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Position Cut by Nomura Holdings Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/kforce-inc-kfrc-position-cut-by-nomura-holdings-inc.html.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.