KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (KGDEY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $133.69.

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

