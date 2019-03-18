Kingfisher plc (KGF) Insider Acquires £150.66 in Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Karen Witts acquired 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($196.86).

Karen Witts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Karen Witts bought 65 shares of Kingfisher stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.35).

On Tuesday, January 15th, Karen Witts bought 67 shares of Kingfisher stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.42 ($197.86).

Shares of LON:KGF traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 244 ($3.19). 3,409,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KGF shares. HSBC lowered Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price (down previously from GBX 225 ($2.94)) on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kingfisher to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 261.25 ($3.41).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

