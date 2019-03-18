Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $342,000 in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE USB opened at $52.07 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

