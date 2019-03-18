KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR stock traded down A$0.44 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$47.66 ($33.80). The stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares. KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR has a twelve month low of A$20.71 ($14.69) and a twelve month high of A$52.49 ($37.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/kirkland-idr-unrestr-kla-to-issue-0-03-interim-dividend.html.

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.