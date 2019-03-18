Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 3.0% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 329,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.99.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.72. 5,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $160.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/knightsbridge-asset-management-llc-has-4-10-million-stake-in-mckesson-co-mck.html.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.