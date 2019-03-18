Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C comprises about 6.9% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 523.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.00. 218,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,945. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Inc Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

