KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOPKY. ValuEngine raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

VOPKY stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.41. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

