Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 54,162 Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the quarter. Horizon Pharma accounts for approximately 2.8% of Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Horizon Pharma worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 631.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.03. 10,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.22 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Horizon Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of Horizon Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $204,530.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $745,476.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of Horizon Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $213,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,134.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

