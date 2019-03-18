Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In related news, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at $63,296,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,888,838.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.68. 10,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/kopp-investment-advisors-llc-sells-160-shares-of-t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow.html.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.