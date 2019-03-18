Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Integrated Device Technology makes up about 5.8% of Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Integrated Device Technology worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDTI. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter valued at $143,381,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4,743.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,461,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,410,867 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter valued at $95,985,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $84,707,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $77,651,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Charter Equity lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of IDTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.27. 432,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $240.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.64 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/kopp-investment-advisors-llc-sells-2096-shares-of-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti.html.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.