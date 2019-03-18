Korea Investment CORP Has $126,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,980,000 after acquiring an additional 568,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 738,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,622,000 after acquiring an additional 507,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,937,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 154,428 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $639.00 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.70 and a twelve month high of $646.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total value of $11,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total value of $3,067,905.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $28,282,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,037 shares of company stock worth $26,516,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $590.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

