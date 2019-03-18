Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $127.32 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $1,045,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,193 shares of company stock worth $8,477,525. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

