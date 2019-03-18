Korea Investment CORP Sells 72,777 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,777 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,044.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,178,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,308,000 after purchasing an additional 831,086 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,855,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $50,783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 249.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,102,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $103.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

