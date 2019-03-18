Lannett (LCI) and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lannett and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett 0 5 0 0 2.00 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lannett presently has a consensus price target of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 219.50%. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 100.89%. Given Lannett’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lannett is more favorable than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Lannett shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lannett and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett $684.56 million 0.47 $28.69 million $3.10 2.64 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals $60.64 million 5.67 -$163.44 million ($0.88) -3.82

Lannett has higher revenue and earnings than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lannett and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett -39.44% 22.88% 7.34% Keryx Biopharmaceuticals -96.41% N/A -60.05%

Volatility & Risk

Lannett has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lannett beats Keryx Biopharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising cholesterol, muscle spasm, pain management, irritable bowel, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, urinary, migraine, bronchospasms, and gallstone. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It markets its products under the Lipitor, Lioresal, Bentyl, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Concerta, Toprol-XL, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, and Actigall brands to generic pharmaceutical and private label distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care and health maintenance organizations, hospital buying groups, and governmental entities. The company has supply and development agreements with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, Andor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dexcel Pharma, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis. The company has strategic alliances with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ferric citrate in Japan; and with Panion & BF Biotech, Inc. for the development and marketing of ferric citrate. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

