Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,725 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Boston Properties worth $153,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.68. 2,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,035. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $651.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

