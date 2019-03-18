LatiumX Trading Up 179.3% Over Last Week (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, LatiumX has traded up 179.3% against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a market cap of $2.12 million and $93,762.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00387944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.01668021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229018 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004863 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX was first traded on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,568,277 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

