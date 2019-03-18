Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,200 Shares of WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 53.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/legg-mason-asset-management-japan-co-ltd-purchases-3200-shares-of-wp-carey-inc-wpc.html.

WP Carey Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.