Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,402,000 after acquiring an additional 351,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,113,000 after acquiring an additional 190,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,030,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,113,000 after acquiring an additional 190,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $112,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,300 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $154,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,905 shares in the company, valued at $262,962.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,156 shares of company stock worth $411,430. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

