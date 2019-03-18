Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Stake Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Leidos by 5,498.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,560 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Leidos by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $62.83 on Monday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

