Lennar Co. (LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,845,690.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

