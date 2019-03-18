Lethean Hits One Day Volume of $10,883.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $996,624.00 and approximately $10,883.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00388317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.01664862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229018 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 681,589,350 coins and its circulating supply is 611,589,350 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.