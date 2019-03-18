Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,141,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,555,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 858,377.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,197,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $13,722,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE LXP opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.01. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.04 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 57.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/lexington-realty-trust-lxp-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.