Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LBRDA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.67.

LBRDA opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.82 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 314.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter worth $338,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 58.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 74.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,818,000 after purchasing an additional 460,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

