Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,692,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,858 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $295.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

