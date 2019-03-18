Lido Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,402,417 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,184,000 after buying an additional 110,048 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 295,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 281,019 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.37 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

