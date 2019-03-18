Lido Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stock

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,423,000 after buying an additional 52,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $245,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $287,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 107,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lido Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/lido-advisors-llc-invests-271000-in-thomson-reuters-corp-tri-stock.html.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.