LikeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $164,421.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $164,421.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.05 or 0.17081583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00049684 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

