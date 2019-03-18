Limoneira (LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 1,611 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $39,227.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,146.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,547. The company has a market cap of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6,740.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 56.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

