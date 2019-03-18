Line (LN) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Line (NYSE:LN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

“We attended BAT’s CMD yesterday. We’d suggested prior to the event that what was needed was much more granularity on future expectations, specifically RRP. After two previous CMD/briefings that were lacking in this regard, encouragingly this is what we got. With its RRP portfolio looking in good shape and a growth model that looks easily in reach, and therefore deserving of a more premium multiple, we hope we now see a period of sustained re-rating.”,” Jefferies Financial Group’s analyst wrote.

Get Line alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Line in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Line from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Line presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE LN opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 1.36. Line has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LN. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Line by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Line by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Line by 1,178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 121,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.