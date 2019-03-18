LiteCoin Ultra Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 7% against the dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $8,367.00 and $24.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,718.35 or 3.65047183 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000247 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00128894 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001550 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

