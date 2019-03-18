LMR Partners LLP Takes $247,000 Position in VF Corp (VFC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in VF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in VF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VF by 2,535.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 112,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 8,894 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $759,458.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,404.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,879.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,356 shares of company stock worth $15,204,424. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VF stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. VF’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

