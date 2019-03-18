Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,592 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Marvell Technology Group worth $19,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,541,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,592,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,609 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 850.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,980,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,364,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan acquired 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $7,575,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $17.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.
Shares of MRVL opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
