Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,592 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Marvell Technology Group worth $19,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,541,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,592,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,609 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 850.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,980,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,364,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan acquired 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $7,575,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $17.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of MRVL opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/lord-abbett-co-llc-has-19-14-million-holdings-in-marvell-technology-group-ltd-mrvl.html.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.