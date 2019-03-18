Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $16.18 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 198,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nasdaq as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,339 shares of company stock worth $1,114,349 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Argus started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $83.55 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

